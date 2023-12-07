Statesville Man Arrested for Drug Offenses and Possession of Weapon

A Statesville man has been arrested on drug charges and possession of a weapon of mass destruction, as reported by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement received information through an app about narcotics being present at a residence in the 200 block of Snow Creek Road. Two deputies responded to the location and spoke with three individuals who were living there. During the conversation, drug paraphernalia was discovered. A search warrant was obtained, and narcotics investigators were called to assist in the search of the residence.

The search yielded methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana wax, a weapon of mass destruction, and other drug paraphernalia. As a result, two individuals, Wendy Benfield, 53, and Samuel Price, 49, were arrested for various drug-related felonies. They were transported to the detention center. The third resident was issued a citation for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Benfield is facing charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Price, on the other hand, is charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were issued a $7,500 secured bond.

The case is scheduled for a court hearing in Statesville on January 8, 2024.

This incident highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug offenses and illegal possession of weapons. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s technological advancements, such as their app, have proven beneficial in receiving information about criminal activities. This arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for vigilance in combating drug-related crimes and keeping communities safe.

Lees meer in het webverhaal: Statesville Man Arrested for Drug Offenses and Possession of Weapon