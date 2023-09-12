Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Starfield: hoe u de FPS-prestaties op pc kunt verbeteren met Nvidia GPU's

ByMamfo Brescia

September 12, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated game from developer Bethesda, has taken the video game community by storm. With its massive world and detailed cities, it’s no wonder that players are excited to dive into this sci-fi RPG. However, some players have expressed concern about the game’s performance, especially on PC with Nvidia GPUs.

By default, Starfield on Xbox Series X|S runs at 30 frames per second, which may be disappointing for players who prefer smoother gameplay. On PC, achieving a stable 60fps can be inconsistent at the moment.

Fortunately, a guide shared by a Nexusmods user named Okhayko offers a potential solution. The guide suggests enabling the PCI express technology called Resizable BAR (Base Address Register) for Nvidia owners. This technology allows the CPU to access the GPU’s memory more efficiently, potentially resulting in improved performance.

To enable Resizable BAR, Nvidia users will need to download the Nvidia Profile Inspector and make the following changes in the software:

1. Select Starfield in the profile drop-down menu.
2. Navigate to section 5.
3. Set the rBAR feature to enabled.
4. Set the rBAR options to 0x00000001.
5. Set the rBAR size limit to 0x0000000040000000.
6. Hit “Apply Changes” at the top right.

Implementing these changes may provide a boost to the game’s performance, especially for players with RTX 30-Series GPUs. It’s worth noting that Nvidia is expected to release driver updates in the near future to optimize Starfield gameplay.

For now, this guide offers a potential workaround for players seeking a stable 60fps experience. As the game continues to evolve and updates are released, it’s likely that performance will improve further.

Starfield is available now for PC and Xbox Series X|S, and can be played at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

