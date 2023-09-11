Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

Calterah mmWave Radar SoC's: een revolutie in de automatische radartechnologie

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Calterah mmWave Radar SoC's: een revolutie in de automatische radartechnologie

Calterah, a leading provider of mmWave radar SoCs, is revolutionizing the auto radar industry with its comprehensive portfolio of radar sensor chips. These chips, developed on Calterah’s next-gen Andes platform and second-gen SoC platform Alps, operate in the high frequency bands of 76 GHz to 81 GHz and 60 GHz to 64 GHz. They offer a wide range of applications for ADAS and autonomous driving, including imaging radar, forward-looking radar, corner radar, side radar, in-cabin radar, tail gate radar, and automatic door collision avoidance radar.

One of the standout products showcased by Calterah is the next-gen Andes SoC (CAL77C844-AF), which is highly sought-after for its exceptional performance in 4D premium and imaging radar. This SoC stands out from the competition due to its advanced multi-core CPU with DSP and RSP, flexible architecture, debugging functions, and advanced security capability. It is perfect for developing high-performance, cost-effective, and flexible multi-chip cascaded 4D imaging radar.

Additionally, Calterah’s Alps-Pro platform has received recognition and adoption from major Chinese automotive Tier-1s. The forward-looking radar and corner radar solutions developed based on Alps-Pro provide impressive detection ranges and resolution, meeting the requirements of L2+ autonomous driving.

Calterah’s Antenna-in-Package (AiP) SoCs from the Alps and Rhine families are the first radar SoCs in the world to have been mass-produced with Antenna in Package technology. This innovative technology reduces antenna design complexity and eliminates the need for high-frequency laminate, resulting in shorter R&D and production cycles, lower costs, and compact radar module sizes. These AiP SoCs are ideal for emerging ultra-short-range radar applications like side radar and tail gate radar.

With over 6 million units of automotive ICs shipped and 150+ vehicle models empowered, Calterah has firmly established itself as a leading provider of mmWave radar chips and solutions. The company has implemented stringent quality control measures, obtained Functional Safety Certifications, and achieved ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Certification. Calterah’s mmWave radar technologies are gaining recognition worldwide and the company is actively seeking partnerships with global Tier-1s and car OEMs to expand its presence in European markets.

Bronnen:
– Calterah website (www.calterah.com)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

De Wordle-recensie: puzzel Wordle 819 analyseren

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Nieuws

Oude bacteriën koloniseerden als eerste land meer dan 407 miljoen jaar geleden

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nieuws

Een vergelijking van de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) en Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gebruik van eDNA om de genetische samenstelling van hele populaties te begrijpen

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en kosmonauten komen veilig aan bij het internationale ruimtestation

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties