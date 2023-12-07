SODEC ondersteunt 20 opkomende creatieve projecten in de productiefase

The SODEC (Société de développement des entreprises culturelles) has recently announced its support for 20 emerging creative projects in the production stage. This includes the funding of two feature-length fiction films, 13 short fiction films, and five documentary projects through its aid program for emerging creators.

Among the selected projects is the documentary “Back Home,” directed by Marianne Métivier and produced by Métafilms inc. The film explores the lives of migrant mothers from the Philippines who have settled in Montreal. Through the traditional use of the Balikbayan box, which contains gifts sent to their families overseas, the film delves into themes of care, separation, and the sense of belonging to their homeland.

Another notable project receiving support is the animated short documentary “Caller malade,” written and directed by Florence Lafond and produced by Les Productions Club Vidéo inc. The film combines animation and live-action footage as Lafond shares her personal experience as a caregiver during the pandemic. Intertwined with intimate conversations with her grandmother about her own loss of autonomy, the film offers a profound reflection on our relationship with aging, with a touch of humor and sincerity.

In the realm of fiction, Nadine Gomez’s feature film “Créatures du hasard” stands out. Produced by Les Films Cosmos inc., the story follows 8-year-old Lucia, navigating between the obsessions of the adults around her and her rebellious and ageless grandmother, Regina. As Lucia witnesses Regina’s return, she must find her place in this colorful yet imperfect family.

Lastly, Myriam Guimond’s film “Paquet de troubles” explores the story of Karim, a talented musician with perfect pitch who learns that he has schizophrenia. As Karim grapples with his diagnosis, supported by his mother and sister, he embarks on a journey to rediscover his identity, even putting himself in danger.

These projects, among others, were chosen from a pool of 29 submissions to the program. It is commendable that the SODEC continues to provide support and opportunities for emerging creators, fostering the growth and diversity of the film industry.

