Senaat van Ohio overweegt wijzigingen in de marihuanawet

Overzicht: The Ohio Senate committee is reviewing potential changes to the recently approved marijuana law as part of discussions surrounding a liquor control bill. The proposed amendments include banning home cultivation of marijuana, increasing taxes, restricting the potency and possession limits, and implementing smoking restrictions. The changes will need to be approved by the House and the Governor before becoming law.

Nieuwe titel: Potential Amendments to Ohio’s Marijuana Law Spark Debate

Ohio lawmakers are considering revisions to the state’s marijuana law, which was recently approved by voters. The proposed changes, outlined by Ohio Sen. Rob McColley, aim to address concerns and modify certain aspects of the legalization measure.

One significant amendment being discussed is the ban on home cultivation of marijuana. While voters had initially approved the cultivation of up to six plants per person, with a limit of 12 plants per household, the proposed revision seeks to prohibit growing marijuana at home entirely.

Another proposed amendment focuses on tax regulations. The current proposal suggests an increase in the marijuana excise tax from 10% to 15%, which is estimated to generate around $262 million annually. Additionally, a 15% tax on cultivators would bring in approximately $149.7 million each year. These taxes, along with the state sales tax on marijuana sales, are expected to contribute to an estimated $512 million in annual revenue.

The distribution of these tax revenues has also been a point of contention. The revised bill proposes that 45% of the funds go to the state’s general revenue fund, while 30% would support law enforcement training. Another 15% would be allocated to a marijuana substance abuse treatment and prevention fund, and the remaining 10% would be designated for a safe driver training fund.

Other changes under consideration include reducing the potency of legal marijuana and implementing restrictions on possession limits. The proposed amendments would allow marijuana consumption only in private residences, banning smoking in public places and vehicles. Landlords would also have the authority to prohibit marijuana use within their properties.

The amendments have sparked a heated debate among lawmakers and advocacy groups. Critics argue that these changes undermine the original intent of the voter-approved law and may perpetuate the illicit market for marijuana. Supporters, however, argue that the proposed amendments address public concerns and aim to strike a better balance between legalization and regulation.

The proposed changes to Ohio’s marijuana law are still under review, as they require approval from the House and the Governor before being enacted. Lawmakers will continue the discussion, considering various perspectives and potential implications, before reaching a final decision.

