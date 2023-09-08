Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

De nieuwe Airborne-update van Rust introduceert aanvalshelikopters en meer

ByMamfo Brescia

September 8, 2023
De nieuwe Airborne-update van Rust introduceert aanvalshelikopters en meer

Rust, the popular survival game, has undergone a remarkable evolution with its latest update called Airborne. The game, known for its rough-and-tumble, primitive conditions, now features attack helicopters and advanced weaponry.

In the past, Rust was a game where people lived in corrugated metal sheds, and owning a gun made you a regional superpower. However, with the Airborne update, players can now purchase and fly attack helicopters reminiscent of Bell Cobras in a Fallout-themed world. These helicopters come with impactful guns and rockets that can wreak havoc on enemies from the skies.

To add more challenge and strategy to the aerial combat, the update also includes the Homing Missile Launcher. This weapon tracks and locks onto flying enemies, making it a formidable threat. However, players can break the lock by hiding behind obstructions or deploying flares to divert the missile.

In case of an unfortunate mid-air encounter, players now have the option to craft parachutes. These parachutes slow down the descent, giving players more control over their landing. They can even shoot at enemies while descending for an extra thrill. Parachutes can be reused, but each use reduces their condition and affects descent speed and control.

For a different way to take to the skies, players can utilize the new Armored Hot Air Balloon. This upgraded version of the existing hot air balloon provides added protection and allows players to engage in aerial combat while slowly drifting through the game world.

The Airborne update also introduces weapon racks and significantly increases the distance at which players can see bases. This change, enabled by modifications to the game’s rendering system, enhances the overall gameplay experience by eliminating unexpected pop-ins of enemy installations.

These features demonstrate how Rust continues to evolve and provide new experiences for players. The Airborne update has expanded the game’s possibilities with aerial combat, advanced weaponry, and improved visuals, creating a more immersive survival experience.

Sources: Rust Update Airborne, Facepunch Studios.

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023
Nieuws

Een revolutie in de gebruikerservaring: de evolutie van displaypaneeltechnologie

September 9, 2023
Nieuws

Benutten van de kracht van cloudtechnologie voor efficiënt supply chain management in het internettijdperk

September 9, 2023

Je miste

Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties