Nieuw onderzoek laat zien hoe werken op afstand wetenschappelijke doorbraken beïnvloedt

A recent study conducted by Oxford University has revealed that remote work in the scientific community is making it more challenging to achieve groundbreaking discoveries. The analysis, which examined over 20 million scientific studies, found that there is a “remote work penalty” of 4% on the likelihood of generating significant breakthroughs compared to those working at the same physical location.

In the past few decades, there has been a rise in international collaborations among scientists. While this has led to increased connectivity within the scientific community, it has come at the expense of landmark studies. The study further demonstrated a decline in truly transformational papers that have a lasting impact.

Traditionally, breakthroughs in science have thrived on in-person interactions and the spontaneous exchange of ideas. However, the analysis showed that the average distance between co-authors has increased by more than tenfold since 1960. Now, over one in seven scientific papers involve collaborations between researchers located over 2,500km apart.

The study examined the influence of remote work on the citations and reception of scientific papers. Highly disruptive papers, which significantly impact their respective fields, were less likely to result from remote collaborations. Scientists working in close physical proximity were found to be more prone to groundbreaking discoveries.

While remote work offers advantages such as increased access to information, it is less effective when it comes to integrating complex and abstract ideas. Remote collaboration becomes challenging when knowledge is not yet fully codified and difficult to articulate. Carl Benedikt Frey, a professor at the University of Oxford, emphasized the importance of geographical proximity for generating the next breakthrough, stating that remote working lacks a suitable substitute.

The authors of the study acknowledge that remote work has its merits, particularly for access to diverse talent. However, they emphasize that “place” still matters. The unique value of face-to-face interactions and flat team structures in fostering innovation cannot be fully replicated through online meetings.

As the world experiences a post-pandemic shift towards remote work, the study predicts that more incremental advancements will be produced at the expense of disruptive discoveries. The authors suggest that projects focusing on disruptive innovation are best suited for on-site teams, while distributed counterparts are better suited for incremental improvements.

FAQ:

-How does remote work impact scientific breakthroughs?

According to the study, remote work makes it 4% less likely to generate significant breakthroughs compared to working at the same physical location.

-What is the average distance between study co-authors now compared to the past?

The average distance between study co-authors has increased by more than tenfold since 1960.

-Why are groundbreaking discoveries more likely to occur when scientists work in close physical proximity?

In-person interactions and the spontaneous exchange of ideas play a crucial role in fostering groundbreaking discoveries, making physical proximity vital.

-What are the advantages of remote work in science?

Remote work offers broader access to diverse talent and information, but it lacks the same effectiveness in integrating complex and abstract ideas.