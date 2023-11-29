Nieuwe Poco X6 Pro: een wereldwijde krachtpatser in de maak

Rumors have been circulating about Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s upcoming high-end devices for the Chinese market. We now have exciting news for global smartphone enthusiasts. The Redmi K70E is set to make its international debut as the Poco X6 Pro!

The confirmation comes from a recent NBTC certification in Thailand, which connects the model number 2311DRK48G to the name Poco X6 Pro. Additionally, the Indian version of the device, with model number 2311DRK48I, has also been certified for sale in the country by BIS. This revelation hints at an imminent launch in the subcontinent.

The Redmi K70E, with model number 2311DRK48C, bears the “C” suffix, which signifies its intended release in China. Xiaomi and its sub-brands have consistently used the “G” suffix for globally released devices and the “I” suffix for devices targeted at the Indian market.

So what can we expect from the Poco X6 Pro? The smartphone is rumored to feature a massive 6.67-inch OLED display with an impressive “1.5K” resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Powering the device will be the Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC, ensuring lightning-fast performance. The Poco X6 Pro is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and an expansive 1TB of storage space, addressing the needs of power users.

What truly sets the Poco X6 Pro apart is its formidable 5,500 mAh battery, equipped with 90W charging support. This combination promises extended usage without the hassle of frequent recharging. The introduction of such a powerful device to the X series lineup is sure to spark curiosity among smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.

As for pricing, details remain scarce. However, given the impressive specifications of the Poco X6 Pro, it will be intriguing to see how Xiaomi positions it in the market. Stay tuned for further updates on the global availability and pricing of this highly-anticipated smartphone.

Source: NBTC Thailand Certification, BIS Certification

FAQ

Q: What is the Poco X6 Pro?

A: The Poco X6 Pro is the international version of the Redmi K70E, a high-end smartphone manufactured by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi.

Q: When will the Poco X6 Pro be available globally?

A: While the exact release date is yet to be announced, the recent certification suggests an imminent global launch.

Q: What are the key features of the Poco X6 Pro?

A: The Poco X6 Pro is rumored to offer a 6.67-inch OLED display with “1.5K” resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. It is expected to have up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Q: How much will the Poco X6 Pro cost?

A: Pricing details for the Poco X6 Pro are not yet available. However, given its high-end specifications, it is likely to be positioned as a premium smartphone.