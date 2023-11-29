Microsoft onthult nostalgische kersttrui ter ere van Windows XP

Microsoft is continuing its annual tradition of releasing a “ugly Christmas sweater” as the holidays approach. This year, the sweater pays tribute to one of the most iconic operating systems of the millennium, Windows XP.

Have you ever dreamed of publicly declaring your love for one of the most iconic operating systems of the millennium? Well, now you can with Microsoft’s newest merchandise. For Christmas, the tech giant has released a new “ugly sweater” featuring the legendary Windows XP wallpaper with its green hill and blue sky.

The sweater is available for purchase on Microsoft’s dedicated merchandising website for €64.95 (regardless of size). Customers will need to add €13 for tax and around €30 for shipping if they want the sweater delivered to mainland France. If the total of approximately €110 doesn’t scare you off, you can expect to receive your precious sweater just in time for the holidays as the delivery is scheduled for no later than December 17. Microsoft has announced that the proceeds from the sweater sales will go to the Nature Conservancy, an NGO that works towards the preservation of wildlife and biodiversity.

On their dedicated website, Microsoft briefly recounts the story behind the iconic photo that has traveled the world. Captured in 1996 by American photographer Charles O’Rear, who has worked for publications like National Geographic, the famous hill is located in Sonoma, California, just steps away from a vineyard. Microsoft assures that the photo has remained untouched since its capture and notes that the film used at the time, Fujifilm Velvia, was known for producing vibrant and saturated colors, hence the well-known vibrant rendering.

If you’re not willing to spend over €100 on an ugly sweater, don’t worry. If you scroll further down on the website, you’ll find the option to download the original wallpaper in all its glory. Microsoft has provided versions suitable for both computers and smartphones, allowing you to add a nostalgic touch to your ultramodern devices.

