Nieuw partnerschap biedt PlayStation 5-bezitters een gratis Apple Music-abonnement

PlayStation 5 owners are in for a treat as Apple and Sony have joined forces to bring an exciting new deal that includes up to six months of free Apple Music subscription. Whether you are a new customer or a returning subscriber, you can take advantage of this limited-time offer.

To redeem the offer, simply download and launch the Apple Music app on your PlayStation 5 console. Sign in with your Apple ID, and you will be presented with an option to accept the free months offer. It’s that easy!

This tempting offer was unveiled today and will be available until November 15, 2024. So make sure to seize this opportunity before it expires.

Once you have successfully redeemed the offer on your PlayStation 5, you can enjoy the Apple Music service on any compatible device. This means you can take your favorite tunes with you wherever you go.

An exciting feature is that PlayStation 5 gamers can now enjoy background music streaming while playing their favorite games. By simply pressing the PS button on the controller and opening the Music pane, players can initiate background music playback. The system even recommends playlists that are relevant to the game being played.

Please note, this isn’t the first time Apple has partnered with Sony to offer a special deal. Previously, Apple ran a similar promotion with Apple TV+ on PlayStation, but this collaboration marks the first time Apple Music is included.

