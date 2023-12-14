Varkenshouderijen in North Carolina mogen energie uit dierlijk afval halen

A recent court ruling in North Carolina has upheld the permit applications of several hog farms, allowing them to collect energy from the animals’ waste. The state Department of Environmental Quality and Murphy-Brown LLC, who own and operate the farms, were found to have undergone appropriate scrutiny before receiving approval.

The permits sought by Murphy-Brown were for the construction of anaerobic waste digestion systems, which would capture methane and other biogas from open-air lagoons containing waste. This innovative approach to waste management has the potential to reduce pollution and harness renewable energy.

However, two environmental groups, the Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Cape Fear River Watch, challenged the permits, arguing that stricter pollution limits should be imposed. They claimed that the permits would lead to increased pollution and harm the water supply relied upon by their members.

Despite their objections, the permits were upheld by the Court of Appeals panel. The court ruled that the state law provides a less burdensome regulatory process for these types of operations and does not require consideration of the stricter pollution standards advocated by the environmental groups.

It is worth noting that the ruling is somewhat tempered, as the Department of Environmental Quality has since granted general permits for three of the four farms, which allow for the construction of anaerobic digesters. The environmental groups have filed separate challenges to these new permits.

In addition, a state law that came into effect in October aims to clarify that animal waste management systems require a distinct permit process separate from other sources of water pollution.

Overall, this court ruling is a significant development for the hog farming industry in North Carolina, as it validates the use of energy collection from animal waste and recognizes the importance of finding sustainable solutions for waste management.