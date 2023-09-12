Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

Wahoo kondigt bijgewerkte Kickr Move Smart Trainer en nieuwe Kickr Bike Shift aan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Wahoo kondigt bijgewerkte Kickr Move Smart Trainer en nieuwe Kickr Bike Shift aan

Wahoo has unveiled the Kickr Move, an enhanced version of its popular Kickr smart trainer. The Kickr Move features a built-in track that allows for eight inches of fore-aft movement of the bike. This innovation aims to provide a more realistic and engaging indoor cycling experience by simulating the feeling of riding outdoors. Wahoo claims that this movement can also reduce the fatigue typically associated with riding on a fixed trainer.

Priced at £1,399.99/$1,599.99/€1,599.99, the Kickr Move is £300/$300/€300 more expensive than the existing Kickr V6 smart trainer. The Kickr V6 will still be available for purchase alongside the Kickr Move.

In addition to the Kickr Move, Wahoo has also announced the Kickr Bike Shift, a new version of its Kickr Bike indoor smart bike. The Kickr Bike Shift is priced at £2,699.99/$2,999.99/€2,999.99, which is £800/$1,000/€1,000 cheaper than the Kickr Bike V2. However, the Kickr Bike Shift does not have the ability to tilt to simulate gradients and features a modified brake and drivetrain system.

The Kickr Move’s integrated track allows for both fore-aft and side-to-side movement, providing users with a more realistic riding experience. However, this movement restricts the use of certain accessories such as front-wheel riser blocks and smart steering plates. Wahoo has developed an adaptor to enable compatibility with its Kickr Climb accessory, which simulates climbs by raising the front end of the bike in response to virtual gradient changes.

Overall, the Kickr Move and Kickr Bike Shift aim to enhance the indoor cycling experience by offering more realistic movement and a more affordable option for cyclists. These new releases demonstrate Wahoo’s commitment to innovation in the smart trainer and indoor cycling market.

Bronnen:
– [Wahoo](https://www.wahoofitness.com/)
– [Cycling Weekly](https://www.cyclingweekly.com/news/product-news/wahoo-kickr-move-ride-feel-anti-fatigue-504168)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

De Wordle-recensie: puzzel Wordle 819 analyseren

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Nieuws

Oude bacteriën koloniseerden als eerste land meer dan 407 miljoen jaar geleden

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nieuws

Een vergelijking van de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) en Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

Op zoek naar technologische tekenen van geavanceerde beschavingen

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Ontdekking van stamcellen in de wervelkolom werpt licht op de verspreiding van tumoren

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA's Juno-missie maakt adembenemende foto's van Jupiter en zijn vulkanische maan Io

September 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties