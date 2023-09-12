Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

Microsoft Set to Unveil Upgraded Surface Go 4 Tablet in September Event

ByGabriël Botha

September 12, 2023
Microsoft Set to Unveil Upgraded Surface Go 4 Tablet in September Event

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

De Wordle-recensie: puzzel Wordle 819 analyseren

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Nieuws

Oude bacteriën koloniseerden als eerste land meer dan 407 miljoen jaar geleden

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nieuws

Een vergelijking van de Sonos Beam (Gen 2) en Samsung HW-S60B Soundbars

September 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gebruik van eDNA om de genetische samenstelling van hele populaties te begrijpen

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en kosmonauten komen veilig aan bij het internationale ruimtestation

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties