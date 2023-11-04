Discover Songs with Ease Using YouTube’s New “Hum-to-Search” Feature

YouTube, the popular video-music streaming platform owned by Google, has introduced a groundbreaking feature that allows users to find songs by humming, singing, or whistling. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize song identification, making it easier than ever to locate a tune, even when you don’t know the title or lyrics.

Unlike traditional methods of searching for songs, YouTube’s “hum-to-search” feature is designed to be user-friendly and accessible to everyone. The feature is currently only available on the mobile app, with no support on the web version.

Here’s a simple guide to help you discover songs using the power of your voice:

1. Launch the YouTube app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the Search icon in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Look for the microphone icon next to the search bar and tap on it to activate the hum-to-search feature. You may need to grant YouTube access to your microphone.

4. Once the microphone is active, hum, sing, or whistle the melody of the song you’re trying to identify. YouTube will analyze the audio input to search for a match.

5. YouTube will present a list of results that best match your tune. If the correct song is listed, simply tap on it to access the full track. If the results aren’t accurate, you can try humming the melody again by tapping the microphone icon.

Please note that the availability of the “hum-to-search” feature may vary depending on your location and device. Currently, the rollout is gradually being implemented for Android users, with no specific information about its availability for iOS users in the near future.

With YouTube’s new “hum-to-search” feature, there’s no need for a separate music identification app. Now, you can effortlessly find that catchy tune that has been playing in your mind with just a few hums, sings, or whistles.

Veelgestelde Vragen / FAQ

1. How does YouTube’s “hum-to-search” feature work?

YouTube’s “hum-to-search” feature analyzes audio input of users humming, singing, or whistling a melody and then searches for songs that closely match the input.

2. Can I use the “hum-to-search” feature on the YouTube web version?

No, currently the “hum-to-search” feature is only available on the YouTube mobile app.

3. Will the “hum-to-search” feature be accessible for iOS users?

There is currently no specific information about when the “hum-to-search” feature will be available for iOS users. The rollout seems to be primarily targeting Android users for now.