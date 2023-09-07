Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

Google plaagt de Pixel 8-line-up en Pixel Watch 2 voorafgaand aan het lanceringsevenement

ByMamfo Brescia

September 7, 2023
Google plaagt de Pixel 8-line-up en Pixel Watch 2 voorafgaand aan het lanceringsevenement

Google has released videos and images of its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones as well as the Pixel Watch 2. These sneak peeks come ahead of the hardware launch event scheduled for October 4th. The Pixel 8 Pro, which was previously leaked, is revealed in an official video along with a new “porcelain” color option. The standard Pixel 8 is showcased in a pink color variant.

The videos and images show that the Pixel 8 is noticeably smaller than the 8 Pro. While the 8 Pro is rumored to retain its predecessor’s 6.7-inch display size, the standard Pixel 8 is expected to feature a smaller 6.17-inch display, a reduction from the 6.3-inch screen of the Pixel 7. This is good news for users who prefer more compact phones.

In addition to the smartphones, Google also provided a glimpse of the Pixel Watch 2. The device appears to have a similar design to its predecessor and includes a porcelain band that matches the Pixel 8 Pro’s aesthetics. Although specifics about the new features of the Pixel Watch 2 were not revealed, Google mentions that it can be paired with a Pixel phone to access personalized assistance, safety features, and health insights.

Furthermore, the teaser briefly displays the Pixel Buds, indicating that these wireless earbuds will also be showcased at the upcoming event.

Bronnen:
– Emma Roth, news writer for The Verge

Definities:
– Pixel 8: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Google.
– Pixel 8 Pro: The larger variant of the Pixel 8, presumed to have a 6.7-inch display size.
– Pixel Watch 2: The next generation smartwatch from Google.
– Pixel Buds: Google’s wireless earbuds.

Update September 7th, 1:42PM ET: The article added rumors about the display sizes of the Pixel 8.

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023
Nieuws

Een revolutie in de gebruikerservaring: de evolutie van displaypaneeltechnologie

September 9, 2023
Nieuws

Benutten van de kracht van cloudtechnologie voor efficiënt supply chain management in het internettijdperk

September 9, 2023

Je miste

Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties