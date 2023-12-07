Google lanceert tool om podcast-abonnementen naar YouTube Music te migreren

Google is introducing a migration tool that will enable users to transfer their podcast subscriptions from the standalone Google Podcasts app to YouTube Music. This move comes after Google’s announcement to shut down the Google Podcasts app by April 2024. The migration tool will initially be available to U.S. users, with plans to expand to other markets soon.

The timeline for the app’s shutdown has also been revealed. U.S. users will be able to continue listening to their podcasts through the Google Podcasts app until March 2024. However, the migration or export of subscriptions will still be possible until July 2024.

To use the migration tool, users will simply click on “Export Subscriptions” and then select “Export to YouTube Music.” If the YouTube Music app is not installed, users will be prompted to install it before proceeding. Alternatively, users will have the option to export their subscriptions to an OPML file, which can be uploaded to any third-party podcast app that supports uploads.

By consolidating its efforts in the audio streaming market, Google aims to bring together the listenership that is currently spread across multiple apps. This migration follows Google’s previous initiatives to make YouTube a hub for podcasts, including the launch of a dedicated podcasts homepage and plans to integrate podcast content into YouTube Music.

In addition to popular podcasts that are already available on YouTube, users will also be able to directly add shows to their YouTube Music library using the podcast’s RSS feed. YouTube Music has implemented features like podcast “shelves,” RSS feed integration, automatic downloads, and a seamless listening experience to enhance the podcasting experience for its users.

With the new migration tool, Google is streamlining its podcast offerings and providing users with a convenient way to transfer their subscriptions to YouTube Music. As podcasting continues to grow in popularity, this move demonstrates Google’s commitment to creating a comprehensive and user-friendly podcasting platform.

Lees meer in het webverhaal: Google lanceert tool om podcast-abonnementen naar YouTube Music te migreren