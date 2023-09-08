Stadsleven

Maak kennis met de Duvo 24-300 mm-lens voor filmische dekking

September 8, 2023
The new Duvo 24-300mm lens offers dual format support for both Super 35mm and full-frame sensors. With a 1.5x expander engaged, this lens is designed to bring shallow depth of field and bokeh, providing a cinematic look even when using ENG-type cameras for sports and live events.

Unlike cinema lenses optimized for scripted productions, the Duvo 24-300mm lens offers a larger zoom magnification ratio, making it ideal for capturing dynamic shots during sports events, concerts, documentaries, and wildlife cinematography. Its compact size, lightweight build, and portability contribute to high mobility, allowing cinematographers to capture stunning footage in various settings.

In March of this year, Fujifilm introduced the FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (Duvo 25-1000), also known as the “Duvo Box.” This box-type broadcast zoom lens, optimized for the PL mount Super 35, further expanded the capabilities of the Duvo Series lens lineup.

Key features of the Duvo 24-300mm lens include its compatibility with the Super 35mm sensor and the ability to support a sensor equivalent to full frame by engaging the built-in expander. When mounted on a camera equipped with a full-frame sensor, the lens delivers optimal optical performance while maintaining the same angle of view as when used on a Super 35mm sensor camera.

Fujifilm plans to release the Duvo 24-300mm lens in the U.S. market in spring 2024, providing cinematographers with a versatile tool for capturing exceptional cinematic coverage.

(Source: Erik Naso, Emmy award-winning DP and filmmaker)

Definities:
– Super 35mm: A motion picture camera film format that uses single perf film with a frame size of 24x14mm. It is often used in high-end digital cinematography.
– ENG-type cameras: Electronic news gathering cameras, typically used by broadcasters and journalists for capturing news and events on the go.
– Bokeh: A visually pleasing out-of-focus area in an image, typically achieved through the use of a shallow depth of field.

Bronnen:
– Erik Naso – Emmy award-winning DP and filmmaker.

