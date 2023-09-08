Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Nieuws

German Startup finanz-markt.com Launches “PortfolioPeak” Finance App in the US Market

ByGabriël Botha

September 8, 2023
German Startup finanz-markt.com Launches “PortfolioPeak” Finance App in the US Market

German startup, finanz-markt.com, has made its debut in the US market with the release of its innovative finance application, “PortfolioPeak”. Designed for both Android and Apple devices, the app aims to provide users with the tools and insights they need to navigate the financial landscape effectively.

“The US financial market is dynamic and diverse. Our goal is to offer an intuitive and comprehensive tool that connects real-time financial news with personal investment tracking. We believe our app delivers a distinct advantage to American investors,” said Tobias Baumann, Public Relations Director of finanz-markt.com.

The key features of the application include portfolio tracking, allowing users to monitor their investments and stay informed about their financial choices. The custom watchlist feature allows users to monitor specific assets, stocks, or commodities of their choice, while the community feature promotes user engagement, discussions, and the sharing of insights within the investment community.

The app also integrates real-time financial news from the finanz-markt.com website, providing users with the latest updates on market developments. It is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making financial information and tools accessible to a broad audience.

Finanz-markt.com is renowned for its excellence in financial reporting and tools in Germany and is now expanding globally. As they broaden their international presence, they aim to offer the same level of trust and expertise to a worldwide audience.

For more information about finanz-markt.com and the PortfolioPeak app, visit finanz-markt.com.

Bron:
– finanz-markt.com, September 7, 2023

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Nieuws

De rol van AI in een revolutie in de levenswetenschappen: een perceptieonderzoek

September 9, 2023
Nieuws

iOS 17 Releasedatum: wat te verwachten

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Nieuws

Counter-Strike 2 Beta onthult verschillen in schietmechanismen vergeleken met CS:GO

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Wetenschap

Zonnevlammen en coronale massa-uitstotingen zorgen voor zorgen over een intense zonnestorm

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

De rol van AI in een revolutie in de levenswetenschappen: een perceptieonderzoek

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Apple Launching iPhone 15 Pro on September 12: Expected Features and Upgrades

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Technologie

Technics Unveils Upgraded SL-1200 Turntables with Improved Performance

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties