Unleash your reign among the titans in the thrilling multiplayer arena combat game, GigaBash. Inspired by kaiju films, this game features oversized heroes with devastating special attacks and fully destructible environments. Claim your copy now and join the epic battles.

GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and War of the Monsters, with the mind-blowing dimensions of classic kaiju films. Step into the shoes of a unleashed titan or a mecha titan hunter. Summon lightning from the skies, wield radio towers as clubs, or turn an entire neighborhood (including your enemies) into a massive snowball. If you inflict enough damage, you can even unleash your terrifying Class S ultimate form.

The game offers intense multiplayer action where you can battle it out with friends or other players worldwide. Dive into vibrant and visually stunning arenas, each with its own unique challenges and strategies. Use your superior combat skills and special abilities to dominate the battlefield.

GigaBash boasts a diverse roster of larger-than-life characters, each with their own playstyle and backstory. Discover their strengths and weaknesses as you evolve into a formidable force. With the ability to completely destroy the environment, every battle becomes an immersive spectacle filled with epic moments.

Immerse yourself in the world of GigaBash and rise to power. Compete in epic brawls and be crowned the ultimate champion of the titan realm. Are you ready to take on the challenge and establish your dominance?

Join the battle in GigaBash, available now in the Epic Games Store. Embrace your destiny and show the world what it means to be a true titan!

Lees meer in het webverhaal: Kom aan de macht in GigaBash, de ultieme Arena Brawler