Star Like the Sun “Herhaaldelijk versnipperd en geconsumeerd” door Black Hole

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Scientists from the University of Leicester have made an exciting discovery about a star located 500 million light years away. The star, called Swift J0230, is being repeatedly shredded and consumed by a black hole, creating regular outbursts of light every 25 days. This phenomenon, known as a tidal disruption event, usually occurs when a black hole consumes a star. However, in this case, the star is only partially destroyed, resulting in repeated emissions.

The researchers found that the regularity of the star’s emissions fell between two types of outbursts: those that occur every few hours and those that occur every year or so. Instead of decaying as expected, Swift J0230 would shine brightly for seven to 10 days before abruptly switching off, repeating this process approximately every 25 days.

This unique observation provided a missing link in understanding how black holes disrupt orbiting stars. Dr. Robert Eyles-Ferris, who was involved in the study, expressed excitement about Swift J0230, stating that it is an “exciting addition to the class of partially disrupted stars.”

According to the researchers, the models of the Swift J0230 outburst suggest that the star is similar in size to the sun and is in an elliptical orbit around a low-mass black hole at the center of its galaxy. As the star is shredded and consumed by the black hole, material equivalent to three Earths’ mass is ripped from its atmosphere and heated up. The intense heat releases a significant amount of X-rays, which were detected by NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

The black hole responsible for consuming Swift J0230 is estimated to be between 10,000 and 100,000 times the mass of the sun, which is relatively small for a supermassive black hole. The discovery of Swift J0230 was made possible using a new transient detector developed by the University of Leicester team.

The researchers believe that their discovery is just the beginning. They expect to find many more objects like Swift J0230 using their new tool and anticipate uncovering more insights into the behavior of black holes and their interactions with stars.

Sources: University of Leicester, Nature Astronomy

