Abandoned Railroad Tracks Could Be Revamped into Cycling and Walking Trails

A recent inquiry asked whether the train still runs along Stratford Road/U.S. 158 and if the abandoned rail lines could be transformed into bike riding and walking trails. The answer is no, as trains have not used those tracks for many years. However, railway companies rarely give up their rights-of-way.

Ben Woeber, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, shed some light on the matter. According to Woeber, while the rail line may be inactive, Norfolk Southern has not officially abandoned it. Therefore, there is currently no opportunity to pursue a trail along that route. He contrasted this with the experience the city has had with NCDOT Rail and the Long Branch Trail, where NCDOT Rail has been a cooperative partner in the development of a trail along the rail corridor. Plans are underway to extend this trail further.

The city recognizes the value of rail-trail projects but is only able to pursue them when there is a willing railroad agency as a partner. Unfortunately, in the case of the Stratford Road/U.S. 158 rail line, no such partnership exists at present.

However, the concept of repurposing abandoned railroad tracks into walking and cycling trails is gaining popularity across the country. Communities are realizing the potential and benefits of utilizing these unused corridors. By transforming them into trails, they create safe and enjoyable spaces for individuals to walk, run, or cycle at their leisure. These trails often connect different neighborhoods, provide alternate transportation routes, and promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

While the specific rail line in question may not be available for repurposing at the moment, many other communities have successfully implemented rail-trail projects. Through collaboration between city authorities, railroad agencies, and community organizations, these projects can become a reality, offering an array of recreational and transportation opportunities to residents and visitors alike.

Lees meer in het webverhaal: Abandoned Railroad Tracks Could Be Revamped into Cycling and Walking Trails