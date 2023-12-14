Overheden volgen smartphonegebruikers in het geheim via pushmeldingen

In a shocking revelation, it has been found that unidentified governments are using push notifications on smartphones to track users. Senator Ron Wyden, in a letter to the Department of Justice, raised concerns about foreign officials demanding data from tech giants like Google and Apple to surveil smartphone users. The traffic generated by apps that send push notifications provides these government entities with a unique opportunity to monitor users’ activities with specific apps.

Wyden called on the Department of Justice to take action and “repeal or modify any policies” that obstruct public discussions on push notification surveillance. This disturbing practice not only infringes on users’ privacy but also raises questions about the level of governmental control and oversight.

Apple responded to Wyden’s letter, acknowledging the constraints they face in sharing information due to government directives. However, they also expressed a commitment to updating their transparency reports to provide more details about these requests in light of the public exposure.

While the specific governments involved have not been identified, sources imply that they are “democracies allied to the United States.” The duration of these data requests remains unknown.

Apple advises developers to exercise caution by not including sensitive data in notifications and encrypting any data before embedding it in a notification payload. However, this measure relies on proactive involvement from developers. It is worth noting that some metadata, such as the frequency and origin of notifications, remains unencrypted, potentially exposing users’ app usage patterns.

This revelation highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and safeguards to protect users from unauthorized surveillance. The privacy and security of smartphone users must be prioritized to maintain the public’s trust in technology companies and their willingness to adopt new innovations.