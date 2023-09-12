Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Apple September Event: Onthulling van de iPhone 15, Apple Watch en AirPods

ByRobert Andreas

September 12, 2023
Apple September Event: Onthulling van de iPhone 15, Apple Watch en AirPods

Apple is preparing to showcase its latest lineup of products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods, during its annual September event. The keynote presentation, titled “Wonderlust,” will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California.

This event holds a significant place in the tech calendar as it has been an annual tradition since the introduction of the original iPhone in 2007. It has become a platform for Apple to unveil its latest innovations and technological advancements to the world.

One of the most notable changes rumored to be announced at this year’s event is Apple’s switch from the Lightning charging port to a USB-C port. This transition is aimed at complying with the European Union’s common charger laws. The move towards USB-C would ensure greater compatibility and convenience for European consumers.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast. Apple enthusiasts from around the world can follow live updates throughout the day to stay up-to-date with the latest announcements from the event.

Regarding the highly anticipated iPhone 15, Bloomberg reports that Apple is expected to unveil four different models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The Pro models are said to showcase a chassis made of titanium, in contrast to the stainless steel used in the base models. Additionally, the Pro Max models are likely to feature an enhanced camera system capable of greater optical zoom.

To cater to varying preferences, the base iPhone 15 models will debut in five vibrant colors: pink, black, white, blue, and yellow. On the other hand, the Pro models will be available in a more sophisticated range of colors, including gray, black, dark blue, and white.

The September event promises to be an exciting occasion for Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike. It is an opportunity to witness the latest advancements from Apple and see how these new products will shape the future of technology.

Bronnen:

– Bloomberg: [source A]
– European Union common charger laws: [source B]

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Japan gaat een raketmotor op methaan ontwikkelen voor lancering in 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

De Discover Samsung-uitverkoop: koop het Samsung SmartThings Station voor slechts $ 1!

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De kunst van het opruimen: het overtollige loslaten

September 16, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gebruik van eDNA om de genetische samenstelling van hele populaties te begrijpen

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en kosmonauten komen veilig aan bij het internationale ruimtestation

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties