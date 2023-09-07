Stadsleven

China verbiedt staatswerknemers om iPhones van Apple te gebruiken om de markttoegang van westerse bedrijven te beperken

ByRobert Andreas

September 7, 2023
China has announced a wider ban on its state employees from using Apple’s iPhones in an effort to limit the market access of Western companies. The move is seen as a typical behavior of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to promote their national champions in telecommunications while squeezing the market access of Western companies.

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, chairman of the U.S. House panel on China, commented that this ban follows the CCP’s playbook and serves as a warning to American tech companies cozying up to China. Gallagher emphasized that time is running out for these companies as tensions between China and the United States continue to escalate.

According to Reuters, China has recently extended its restrictions on the use of iPhones by state employees working in three ministries and government bodies. This follows earlier reports by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. As a result of these reports, Apple’s shares have dropped around 3% due to concerns of retaliatory actions in the ongoing Sino-U.S. tension.

Apple and China’s State Council Information Office, responsible for handling media queries on behalf of the government, have not yet responded to requests for comment on the reported ban.

In summary, China’s broader ban on its state employees from using Apple’s iPhones is aimed at limiting the market access of Western companies. The move is consistent with the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy of promoting domestic telecommunications champions and restricting the market presence of Western companies.

Bronnen:
– U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, Chairman of the U.S. House panel on China
- Reuters

