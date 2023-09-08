Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Spotify lanceert gratis proefversie van luisterboeken voor abonnees

ByMamfo Brescia

September 8, 2023
Spotify lanceert gratis proefversie van luisterboeken voor abonnees

Spotify is reportedly planning on introducing a pilot program that will offer a free audiobook trial for its subscribers. Users can expect up to 20 hours of listening, which equates to approximately two audiobooks, per month. The program will include titles from major US publishers.

In the past, Spotify offered audiobooks through a pay-per-download model after acquiring the audiobook platform Findaway. However, the process required users to purchase the audiobooks via a web browser to avoid Apple’s 30% commission for in-app purchases. The pilot program, on the other hand, will allow users to download books directly within the Spotify app.

The initial rollout of the program will be limited to English-speaking countries, with a broad range of available titles. It remains unclear how Spotify plans to compensate publishers, but it is speculated that they may receive payment based on users’ listening duration.

This initiative by Spotify is aimed at expanding its services beyond music streaming and generating additional revenue streams, similar to its entry into the podcast market. It also presents a challenge to Audible, currently dominating the audiobook market with a 63.4% share and approximately $1.8 billion in sales in 2022.

Furthermore, this move comes as Spotify seeks to enhance the value of its subscriptions following a recent price increase. In addition to the audiobook pilot program, the company has begun testing placing in-app lyrics behind a Premium paywall.

Bron: The Wall Street Journal

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Technologie

‘Zero Digital Divide’: een wereldwijde campagne om digitale ongelijkheid uit te roeien

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technologie

Overwatch 2: 250,000 spelers uitgesloten wegens bedrog

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Advocatenkantoor Rosen herinnert beleggers aan de deadline van 11 oktober voor de hoofdeiser in een class action-rechtszaak tegen Applied Digital Corporation – APLD

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Nieuws

Bedrijfsactiviteiten stroomlijnen: hoe cloudgebaseerde contactcenters de efficiëntie en flexibiliteit verbeteren

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

‘Zero Digital Divide’: een wereldwijde campagne om digitale ongelijkheid uit te roeien

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het schaalmodel van Arizona: een waarheidsgetrouw beeld van ons zonnestelsel

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Overwatch 2: 250,000 spelers uitgesloten wegens bedrog

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties