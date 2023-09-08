Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Clubhuis transformeert in een app voor audioberichten

ByMamfo Brescia

September 8, 2023
Clubhuis transformeert in een app voor audioberichten

Clubhouse, the social audio app that gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is undergoing a rebranding as it shifts its focus to becoming an audio messaging platform. Initially launched as an invite-only iOS app, Clubhouse expanded to Android in 2021 but experienced a decline in usage as the world reopened post-pandemic.

In April of this year, the company made the difficult decision to lay off 50 percent of its staff due to changing user habits. Co-founders Paul Davidson and Roshan Seth acknowledged that it had become more challenging for users to find their friends and engage in lengthy conversations on the platform. With the rise of audio chat room features on other social media apps like X’s Spaces, it became clear that Clubhouse needed to evolve in order to remain relevant.

To adapt to the changing landscape, Clubhouse has introduced a new feature called “Chats,” which offers voice-only group conversations with selected participants. In a blog post, the company described Chats as a fusion of group texts and Instagram Stories, where people can connect through voice and spend less time typing. This shift towards audio messaging will give users the opportunity to have voice chats with their friends rather than broadcasting to a live audience.

Although Clubhouse’s transformation into an audio messaging app is seen as a bold move, it faces tough competition from established platforms like Meta’s WhatsApp and TikTok. The founders acknowledge the risks involved in this strategic pivot and hope that it will pay off in the long run.

Overall, while Clubhouse’s live chat rooms will still be available, the platform’s renewed focus on audio messaging reflects its commitment to adapt and stay relevant in a rapidly changing social media landscape.

Bronnen:
– [Original article](source-article-url)

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Samsung Offers Discounts on Galaxy A54 during Discover Samsung Fall Event

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technologie

Sea of ​​Stars: een nostalgisch RPG-avontuur met verbluffende kunst en boeiende gevechten

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

Vivo T2 Pro: versterking van de aanwezigheid van Vivo in het middensegment

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Technologie

Samsung Offers Discounts on Galaxy A54 during Discover Samsung Fall Event

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

Benutten van de kracht van haptische technologie voor geavanceerde telecommunicatiesystemen

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Sea of ​​Stars: een nostalgisch RPG-avontuur met verbluffende kunst en boeiende gevechten

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Technologie

Vivo T2 Pro: versterking van de aanwezigheid van Vivo in het middensegment

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties