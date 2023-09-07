Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

De Android-updates van september 2023 zorgen voor verbeterde FIDO2-ondersteuning voor pincodes

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Google is rolling out system updates for Android in September 2023, which include various enhancements and new features. These updates are delivered through the Play Store and cover core OS components as well as apps like Play Services and the Play Store.

One notable update for this month is the improved support for the FIDO2 security standard on Android. FIDO2, commonly used for two-factor authentication, has gained popularity in the tech industry with the introduction of passwordless login methods. To bolster security, Android will now support adding a PIN to protect passkeys. The specifics of this support are not yet known, but it could involve entering a PIN for a connected FIDO2 security key or adding a PIN for Android phones that serve as FIDO2 keys themselves. More details will be revealed when Google Play Services version 23.35 is released.

In addition, Google Wallet will receive minor improvements, such as new email preference settings and a better card management experience for users in Japan. The Play Store will introduce a new settings page that simplifies survey choices for users.

Overall, these updates demonstrate Google’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the Android experience and providing users with improved security features.

Bronnen:
– Google Play Store updates
– FIDO2 security standard definition

