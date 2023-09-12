Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Galaxy S23 en Galaxy S22 in de VS ontvangen in september een Android-beveiligingsupdate

ByRobert Andreas

September 12, 2023
Galaxy S23 en Galaxy S22 in de VS ontvangen in september een Android-beveiligingsupdate

Samsung has started rolling out the September Android security update for its Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 series in the United States. The update addresses a total of 62 vulnerabilities, with the majority of them ranked as high in severity. Verizon subscribers with the 2023 and 2022 flagship Galaxy phone models were the first to receive the update, which has now become available for other major U.S. wireless providers.

Out of the 62 security patches, 19 were provided by Google, with 4 of them classified as critical and 19 as high. Samsung’s semiconductor division contributed with two low and two moderate patches. Samsung itself was responsible for 35 patches, addressing vulnerabilities in various applications and features including the Samsung Keyboard app, security settings, Dual Messenger, Samsung Knox AI, phone and messaging apps, and more.

The Galaxy S23 line is receiving the firmware version S91xUSQS1AWHD of the update, while the Galaxy S22 series is getting version S90xBXXS6CWH6, which weighs in at 235MB. In Canada, owners of the mid-range Galaxy A52 on various mobile carriers are also receiving the September security patch with firmware version A526WVLSAEWH1.

It is important not to overlook these updates as they address vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorized access to personal information. To install the update, users can go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Source: SamMobile [source not provided]

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Japan gaat een raketmotor op methaan ontwikkelen voor lancering in 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

De Discover Samsung-uitverkoop: koop het Samsung SmartThings Station voor slechts $ 1!

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De kunst van het opruimen: het overtollige loslaten

September 16, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gebruik van eDNA om de genetische samenstelling van hele populaties te begrijpen

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en kosmonauten komen veilig aan bij het internationale ruimtestation

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties