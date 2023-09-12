Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Wi-Fi-verkeer kan worden afgeluisterd met behulp van Beamforming-informatie

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers from Singapore and China has revealed that modern Wi-fi systems transmit beamforming information (BFI) in plaintext, making it vulnerable to eavesdropping. BFI is a feedback mechanism that allows the access point (AP) to optimize the signal between the AP and user devices.

The researchers developed an attack called WiKi-Eve, named after the theoretical attacker Eve, which can be executed using any standard network interface that can be put into “monitor” mode. The attack begins by acquiring the victim’s MAC address, which then enables the attacker to obtain the victim’s IP address and launch the WiKi-Eve attack.

During the attack, the attacker continuously records the BFI samples in the Wi-fi frames from the victim during the time window of the victim’s password typing. This time series of BFI samples can then be correlated with the victim’s password used to access a service. For example, when the victim contacts WeChat, their password is transmitted early in the interaction.

The researchers applied an adversarial learning framework to the cleartext BFI samples in an attempt to extract secrets from encrypted communications. The results of their tests showed that WiKi-Eve achieved an 88.9 percent inference accuracy for individual keystrokes and up to 65.8 percent top-10 accuracy for stealing passwords of mobile applications such as WeChat.

This research was conducted by academics from China’s Hunan University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Fudan University in China.

Bronnen: arXiv

