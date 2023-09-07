Patreon voegt een groepschatfunctie toe waarmee makers van inhoud met fans kunnen communiceren

Patreon, the subscription-based platform for content creators, has introduced a new feature called group chats that allows creators to interact with their fans in a dedicated space. Creators can set up and host chat rooms for their fans, with the option to have separate threads for different subscriber tiers. The chats, which will be available on mobile and desktop devices, are designed to help creators build a sustainable community around their work and to provide fans with a more direct connection.

The group chat feature is similar to an in-app Discord server, allowing creators to customize chat names and topics, and users to share photos, text, and emoji reactions. While Patreon’s integration with Discord will continue to be supported, the native chat function aims to provide creators with an in-the-box solution that is seamlessly integrated into the Patreon app.

Patreon’s move towards providing more features and tools on its own platform is a response to the challenges creators face when relying on third-party apps. Last year, Patreon video creators using the Vimeo integration experienced unexpected fee increases and the risk of losing their content. By offering a native video hosting option and now group chats, Patreon aims to give creators more control over their memberships and reduce the potential risks associated with relying on external platforms.

The new group chat feature also comes with moderation tools that allow creators to manage behavior in the chat rooms. Creators will be able to enforce additional rules beyond Patreon’s existing community guidelines and take action against violative users. Patreon plans to further develop its moderation capabilities, including the option for creators to enlist community members to assist with moderation tasks.

In addition to group chats, Patreon has also introduced updates to how fans’ profiles appear on the platform. Subscribers can now customize their profiles by adding a profile picture, name, bio, and links to their social media accounts. These updates give fans more control over how they present themselves on the platform.

Patreon emphasizes that it is not competing with algorithmic and ad-driven social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. Instead, the company aims to address the unique challenges faced by content creators, such as opaque recommendation algorithms and a lack of control over their businesses. The introduction of group chats and other features is part of Patreon’s ongoing efforts to empower creators and provide them with the tools they need to engage with their fans and monetize their content effectively.

