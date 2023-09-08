Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Paige en Microsoft werken samen om een ​​op afbeeldingen gebaseerd AI-model voor digitale pathologie te bouwen

ByRobert Andreas

September 8, 2023
Paige en Microsoft werken samen om een ​​op afbeeldingen gebaseerd AI-model voor digitale pathologie te bouwen

Paige, a healthcare technology company, has announced its partnership with Microsoft to develop an image-based artificial intelligence (AI) model for digital pathology and oncology applications. This collaboration aims to leverage Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure and Paige’s extensive dataset of pathology images to create AI models that provide unprecedented insights into cancer pathology.

Previous achievements by Paige include the development of a model using over 1 billion images from 500,000 pathology slides encompassing various types of cancers. With the collaboration, Paige plans to incorporate up to 4 million digitized microscopy slides representing different cancer types into the new AI model. Microsoft’s supercomputing infrastructure will be utilized to train and deploy the model to hospitals and laboratories.

Desney Tan, VP and managing director for Microsoft Health Futures, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “By combining Microsoft’s world-class research and cloud infrastructure with Paige’s deep expertise and large-scale data, we are creating new AI models that will enable unprecedented insights into the pathology of cancer.”

Earlier this year, Paige and Microsoft announced their joint efforts to develop AI-based diagnostics and cloud-based patient care solutions. The partnership involves Microsoft’s investment in Paige to support the development of innovative healthcare technologies.

In conclusion, Paige’s collaboration with Microsoft represents a significant advancement in the field of digital pathology. By harnessing the power of AI and leveraging vast amounts of image data, this partnership aims to improve cancer diagnostics and provide healthcare professionals with invaluable insights into the pathology of cancer.

Definities:
– Digital pathology: The practice of analyzing high-resolution images of pathology slides using digital imaging technology for diagnosis and research purposes.
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.

Bronnen:
– Paige
– Microsoft Health Futures

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Technologie

‘Zero Digital Divide’: een wereldwijde campagne om digitale ongelijkheid uit te roeien

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technologie

Overwatch 2: 250,000 spelers uitgesloten wegens bedrog

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Advocatenkantoor Rosen herinnert beleggers aan de deadline van 11 oktober voor de hoofdeiser in een class action-rechtszaak tegen Applied Digital Corporation – APLD

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Je miste

Nieuws

Bedrijfsactiviteiten stroomlijnen: hoe cloudgebaseerde contactcenters de efficiëntie en flexibiliteit verbeteren

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

‘Zero Digital Divide’: een wereldwijde campagne om digitale ongelijkheid uit te roeien

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Het schaalmodel van Arizona: een waarheidsgetrouw beeld van ons zonnestelsel

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Overwatch 2: 250,000 spelers uitgesloten wegens bedrog

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties