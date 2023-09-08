Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Hoe u de digitale editie van de Council 13 Connection-nieuwsbrief kunt openen en bekijken

ByGabriël Botha

September 8, 2023
Hoe u de digitale editie van de Council 13 Connection-nieuwsbrief kunt openen en bekijken

The latest version of the Council 13 Connection newsletter is now available in a digital format. Members will receive this newsletter via email. If you need to update your email address, you can do so by logging into MemberLink or by calling 1-800-5-AFSCME.

To view the digital newsletter on a desktop or laptop, you can follow these steps:
1. Click on the provided link or go to the designated webpage.
2. Use the arrows on the left and right side of the reader or the scroll wheel on your mouse to flip through the pages.
3. If you want to zoom in on a specific section, click on the magnifying glass symbol in the bottom-left corner of the reader. You can then use the scroll wheel on your mouse to zoom in and click-and-drag to navigate the page.
4. To exit zoom mode, simply click on the magnifying glass symbol again.

For mobile device users, the process is slightly different:
1. Tap on the provided link or go to the designated webpage.
2. Swipe left or right to flip through the pages.
3. Tap any part of the page to show options such as page navigation, zoom, printing, and more.
4. To zoom in on a specific section, tap on the magnifying glass symbol and use your fingers to move the page to the desired area. You can also zoom in and out by using a pinch gesture on the screen.
5. To exit zoom mode, tap on the magnifying glass symbol again.

In addition to these actions, there are several other features available:
– Thumbnails: This option allows you to see clickable thumbnail images of each page, making it easier to navigate.
– Auto Flip: If you prefer a hands-free experience, you can enable auto flip, which will automatically turn the pages for you. However, keep in mind that this may not give you enough time to read and view everything.
– Share: You can easily share the newsletter with others via URL, QR code, email, or social media.
– Print: If you prefer a physical copy, you can use the print feature to print the newsletter.
– Full Screen: This option allows you to view the newsletter in full-screen mode, maximizing your reading experience.
– Search bar: If you are looking for specific information, you can use the search bar to search for keywords within the newsletter.

Now that you know how to access and view the digital edition of the Council 13 Connection newsletter, you can stay updated on the latest news and information from the comfort of your own device.

Definities:
1. PDF – Portable Document Format, a file format used to present documents in a manner independent of application software, hardware, and operating systems.
2. QR code – Quick Response code, a type of barcode that contains data and can be scanned using a smartphone or QR code reader to quickly access information.

Bronnen:
– Council 13 Connection Newsletter

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De openbare bibliotheek van McCracken County biedt gratis computer- en digitale alfabetiseringscursussen voor ouderen

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Nieuws

Een revolutie teweegbrengen in het verkoopproces: hoe wereldwijde platforms voor verkoopbevordering bedrijven sterker maken

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Nieuwe ontdekking: superzware Black Hole-snacks op Sun-Like Star

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties