Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Mortal Kombat Reboot brengt Nitara terug, ingesproken en gemodelleerd door Megan Fox

ByGabriël Botha

September 7, 2023
Mortal Kombat Reboot brengt Nitara terug, ingesproken en gemodelleerd door Megan Fox

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Nitara, the vampire warrior who was last seen in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance in 2002, will be returning to the series in the forthcoming reboot, Mortal Kombat 1. To give fans a quick refresher on who Nitara is, Warner Bros. has revealed that the character will be voiced and modeled after actor Megan Fox, known for her roles in Jennifer’s Body and Transformers.

Nitara, a vampire creature from a strange realm, is depicted as both evil and good, as she fights to save her people. Megan Fox expressed her fondness for the character, stating, “She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason.” Fox also shared that her involvement in portraying Nitara goes beyond just providing the voice, saying, “[The Nitara acting sessions] force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable [with]. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself.”

In the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, Nitara showcases a new and never-before-seen fatality. The trailer demonstrates Nitara using her five-inch-long fingernails to disembowel her opponent, holding onto their entrails like rope while her bat wings lift her into the air. With a powerful kick, she sends her opponent crashing down, causing their flesh to fall off, leaving behind only a shattered skeleton.

Fans can look forward to experiencing more of Nitara’s unique fighting style when Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, those who pre-order the premium and collector’s editions will have early access starting on September 14.

Bronnen:
– Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Games
– Jennifer’s Body actor Megan Fox

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Alfa Romeo onthult opnieuw geïnterpreteerde 33 Stradale met benzine- en elektrische opties

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Apple introduceert naar verluidt geen iPhone 15 Ultra tijdens het 'Wonderlust'-evenement

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Is de overgang van de iPhone 15 naar afgeronde randen de juiste zet?

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Nieuws

Het potentieel van big data in de Europese telecommunicatie-industrie ontsluiten

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Alfa Romeo onthult opnieuw geïnterpreteerde 33 Stradale met benzine- en elektrische opties

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Technologie

Apple introduceert naar verluidt geen iPhone 15 Ultra tijdens het 'Wonderlust'-evenement

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Technologie

Is de overgang van de iPhone 15 naar afgeronde randen de juiste zet?

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties