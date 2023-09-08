Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Mortal Kombat 1 bevat Jean-Claude Van Damme-skin voor Johnny Cage

September 8, 2023
Mortal Kombat 1, the highly anticipated video game, will feature an alternate look for the character Johnny Cage, based on actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. This special crossover has been an exciting moment for the original developers of the game.

The idea to include Van Damme in the game originated from the developers’ desire to create a video game centered around the actor. They reached out to Van Damme’s team multiple times, but their attempts were initially unsuccessful. However, their persistence paid off, and they eventually secured Van Damme’s involvement. As a result, the Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage was created, with the character resembling a younger version of the actor from the 1990s.

To obtain the Van Damme skin, players will need to purchase the Premium edition of Mortal Kombat 1. Along with the skin, this edition also includes additional content such as Shang Tsung and other playable characters, early access to downloadable content characters, and Dragon Krystals.

This announcement comes on the heels of other exciting casting news for Mortal Kombat 1, with famous faces like John Cena, Antony Starr, J.K. Simmons, and Megan Fox joining the game’s roster. These additions have generated significant buzz among fans of the series.

In other gaming news, Bethesda has promised that more information about the highly anticipated Indiana Jones game will be revealed in the upcoming year. The game has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement in 2021, leaving fans eager to learn more about what awaits them in this exciting adventure.

