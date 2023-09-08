Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Jean-Claude Van Damme maakt zijn debuut in Mortal Kombat 1

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
Jean-Claude Van Damme maakt zijn debuut in Mortal Kombat 1

In a recent appearance on the YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’, Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon revealed the highly anticipated Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. This is a significant moment for the series, as the creators had originally envisioned the game as a tribute to the famous martial artist and actor.

Boon explained that when they were developing the very first Mortal Kombat game, they reached out to Van Damme’s team to see if he would be interested in being the arcade game’s main character. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to collaborate with him at the time. However, in a stroke of luck, they were able to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1, with him providing his voice for the character.

Fans of the series were ecstatic to get a first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing surprise at how great it looks. The reveal took place during the Hot Ones episode featuring Ed Boon, and can be seen at the 5:50 mark of the video.

This news comes shortly after the announcement that actress Megan Fox will be portraying the Outworld vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. With these exciting additions to the roster, anticipation for the game continues to build.

Bronnen:
– Image: First We Feast – Hot Ones (via YouTube) / NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Alfa Romeo onthult opnieuw geïnterpreteerde 33 Stradale met benzine- en elektrische opties

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Apple introduceert naar verluidt geen iPhone 15 Ultra tijdens het 'Wonderlust'-evenement

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Is de overgang van de iPhone 15 naar afgeronde randen de juiste zet?

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Nieuws

Het potentieel van big data in de Europese telecommunicatie-industrie ontsluiten

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Alfa Romeo onthult opnieuw geïnterpreteerde 33 Stradale met benzine- en elektrische opties

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Technologie

Apple introduceert naar verluidt geen iPhone 15 Ultra tijdens het 'Wonderlust'-evenement

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Technologie

Is de overgang van de iPhone 15 naar afgeronde randen de juiste zet?

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties