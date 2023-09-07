Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Microsoft biedt juridische bescherming aan gebruikers van AI Copilot Services

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Microsoft biedt juridische bescherming aan gebruikers van AI Copilot Services

Microsoft is providing legal protection to customers who use its AI Copilot services and face copyright infringement lawsuits. The initiative, called the Copilot Copyright Commitment, aims to address concerns raised by copyright holders regarding the use of protected works by AI companies. Microsoft’s chief legal officer, Brad Smith, stated that the company will take responsibility for any legal risks and defend customers if they are sued for copyright infringement while using Copilot.

The decision to offer legal protection stems from three main reasons. Firstly, Microsoft wants to support its customers and stand behind the services it provides. Additionally, the company recognizes the concerns of copyright holders and wants to address them. Lastly, Microsoft has implemented safeguards to prevent the unauthorized use of copyrighted material.

Under the new policy, if a third party files a copyright infringement lawsuit against a commercial customer for using Copilot or its output, Microsoft will defend the customer and cover any adverse judgments or settlements resulting from the lawsuit. However, this protection is contingent on the customer using the content filters and guardrails provided by Microsoft.

The partnership between Microsoft and its customers aims to address the uncertainty surrounding copyright law and ensure that authors maintain control and receive fair compensation for their creations. The company acknowledges the importance of retaining competition and fostering innovation in the field of generative AI. Some industry players have proposed licensing and opt-in permissions as a way to access data without violating intellectual property rights.

Microsoft’s Copilot services, which include GitHub Copilot and other integrations into Microsoft products, have become popular among developers. However, the technology has faced legal challenges, with lawsuits alleging the unauthorized use of licensed code and copyrighted works to train AI models.

In summary, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides reassurance to users of its AI Copilot services by offering legal protection in the event of copyright infringement lawsuits. This move demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to supporting its customers and addressing the concerns raised by copyright holders.

Bronnen:
– Microsoft Blog: [Link]
– The Verge: [Link]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Technologie

De impact van online discours op stemacteurs in videogames – een reflectie op Starfield

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Tips en antwoorden voor Wordle

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Technologie

Alfa Romeo onthult opnieuw geïnterpreteerde 33 Stradale met benzine- en elektrische opties

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas

Je miste

Nieuws

De toekomst van B2B e-commerce: trends en voorspellingen voor de technische industrie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Nieuws

Garena's nieuwe evenement: Arm Wave Emote en meer wachten op Free Fire-spelers

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Nieuws

Een heldere nieuwe komeet: komeet Nishimura

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Technologie

De impact van online discours op stemacteurs in videogames – een reflectie op Starfield

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties