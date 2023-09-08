Wetenschappers gebruiken machinaal leren om nieuwe magneetmaterialen te voorspellen zonder kritische elementen

Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

ByRobert Andreas

September 8, 2023
Scientists at the Ames National Laboratory have developed a machine learning model to predict new magnet materials without using scarce elements. This innovative approach focuses on a material’s Curie temperature, offering a more sustainable path for future technological applications.

High-performance magnets, which are crucial for technologies such as wind energy, data storage, electric vehicles, and magnetic refrigeration, traditionally contain critical elements like cobalt and rare earth materials. However, these materials are in high demand and have limited availability. To address this issue, the researchers at Ames National Laboratory aimed to design new magnetic materials with reduced critical materials.

Machine learning, a subset of artificial intelligence, played a crucial role in this research. The team used experimental data and theoretical modeling to train their machine learning algorithm. Curie temperature, which is the maximum temperature at which a material maintains its magnetism, served as a vital parameter in predicting new magnetic materials.

The development of the machine learning model was an effort to utilize fundamental science in the field. By training the model with known magnetic materials, the researchers established a relationship between electronic and atomic structure features and Curie temperature. This enabled the model to predict potential candidate materials.

To validate the model, the team focused on compounds based on cerium, zirconium, and iron. The researchers successfully synthesized and characterized these materials, and the machine learning model accurately predicted their Curie temperature. This successful outcome represents a significant step towards creating a high-throughput method for designing new permanent magnets.

The use of machine learning in the discovery of new magnet materials offers a sustainable and efficient alternative to the traditional experimental approach. By saving time and resources, this approach paves the way for the development of high-performance magnets using abundant domestic components. The researchers at Ames National Laboratory are committed to writing physics-informed machine learning for a sustainable future.

Source: “Physics-Informed Machine-Learning Prediction of Curie Temperatures and Its Promise for Guiding the Discovery of Functional Magnetic Materials” by Prashant Singh, Tyler Del Rose, Andriy Palasyuk, and Yaroslav Mudryk (Chemistry of Materials)

