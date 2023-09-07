Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Google gaat de advertentie-ervaring in de YouTube TV-app vernieuwen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Google gaat de advertentie-ervaring in de YouTube TV-app vernieuwen

Google has announced plans to improve the advertising experience on its YouTube app for TVs, aiming to reduce interruptions while providing viewers with longer ad breaks. The changes are intended to bring the YouTube TV experience closer to that of traditional television.

Last year, Google introduced new ad formats for its YouTube TV apps, including non-skippable 30-second ads and shoppable ads. Citing a Qualtrics survey, Google argues that users watching YouTube videos on large screens have different expectations when it comes to advertisements.

According to Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management for YouTube Ads, 79% of viewers prefer video ads that are grouped together instead of being dispersed throughout a video. Based on this preference, Google aims to minimize interruptions for viewers and create a more seamless viewing experience on TVs. This will be achieved by implementing fewer, longer ad breaks.

In addition to longer ad breaks, Google will also test other changes to the ad experience on YouTube TV. According to another Qualtrics survey, a majority of viewers prefer to know the total time remaining in an ad break rather than the number of ads being served. As a result, a new timer will soon be introduced to show viewers how long an ad break will last on their TV.

It is worth noting that users can still opt for an ad-free experience on YouTube by subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, the service recently increased its price from $11.99 to $13.99 per month in the US. Google justified the price hike as necessary to maintain and improve the delivery of great service and features.

Bronnen:
– Romana Pawar, Director of Product Management, YouTube Ads.
– Qualtrics surveys.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De openbare bibliotheek van McCracken County biedt gratis computer- en digitale alfabetiseringscursussen voor ouderen

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties