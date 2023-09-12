Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Euro Truck Simulator 2 DLC introduceert moderne verfbanen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Euro Truck Simulator 2 has released a new DLC called the Modern Lines Paint Jobs Pack, allowing players to customize their trucks with unique and jagged designs. The DLC offers six design themes, including Line Shift, Sport Profile, Highway, Electric Zap, Cruise Liner, and Two Fold. Each design can be applied to any truck in the simulator and can be further customized with color options. The paint jobs also extend to all ownable paintable trailers.

The Modern Lines Paint Jobs Pack is available on Steam for £1.69/€1.99/$1.99. Players can choose their favorite design and make their trucks stand out on the virtual roads. The release of this DLC comes after recent previews for the upcoming West Balkans DLC, which will feature new ferries and landmarks in the Ancona and Bari regions.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 continues to offer new content and updates to enhance the gaming experience for players. In addition to the DLCs, the game recently challenged players with a no-GPS challenge, adding an extra level of difficulty and realism for those seeking a greater challenge.

If you’re a fan of Euro Truck Simulator 2, the Modern Lines Paint Jobs Pack is a great way to add some flair to your virtual trucking experience. Choose your favorite design and hit the road in style!

Source: SCS Software

