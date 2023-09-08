Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Zal Disney aan Apple verkopen? Bob Iger's langdurige interesse in Tech Behemoth

ByGabriël Botha

September 8, 2023
According to several past and present Disney executives, there is speculation that Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, has a “desired end game” to remain CEO as long as possible and eventually sell the company to Apple. This speculation stems from the close friendship that developed between Iger and Apple founder Steve Jobs after Disney acquired Pixar in 2006.

In his memoir, Iger revealed that if Jobs were still alive, it is likely that they would have discussed the possibility of combining their companies. However, there are several hurdles that would need to be overcome for a Disney-Apple merger, including regulatory approval and the fact that Apple rarely makes acquisitions as large as the Disney-Pixar deal.

The current regulatory climate, with a focus on cracking down on Big Tech, could make it difficult for a mega-merger such as this to receive approval. Antitrust lawsuits have been filed against companies like Amazon and Microsoft, claiming that they are monopolies. Furthermore, Google is set to go to trial over allegations of illegal business deals.

Despite these obstacles, Iger still has time to maneuver a major acquisition. His contract as CEO of Disney has been extended through 2026, and he recently returned to the company after retiring in 2020. Since his return, Iger has embarked on a cost-cutting spree, including layoffs and a companywide restructuring. He has also hinted at the possibility of selling non-Disney assets, such as ABC and ESPN.

Rumors have also circulated that Disney may consider a new strategy for its linear television properties, which have been affected by dwindling audiences and the rise of cord-cutting. However, the current stock price of Disney has been trading at lows not seen in nearly a decade, indicating potential challenges for the company. Only time will tell if Bob Iger’s longstanding interest in Apple will come to fruition.

Sources: CNBC, Vanity Fair

