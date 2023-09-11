Stadsleven

Upgrade naar digitale vaste lijnen begint in Noord-Ierland

September 11, 2023
BT has initiated the upgrade of landlines to digital technology in Northern Ireland as part of its Digital Voice project. This project aims to replace traditional analogue phone lines with digital ones, making use of broadband technology. The project, described as a “once-in-a-generation” undertaking, began in certain areas of England in July and August. BT will ensure that customers in Northern Ireland are notified at least four weeks in advance of the switch.

The upgrade to digital technology is considered essential as the existing analogue technology is becoming obsolete. BT emphasizes that landline phones are not being phased out, and for the majority of customers, the switch will simply involve plugging the landline phone into a broadband router instead of a wall-mounted socket. The benefits of the switch include advanced scam-call filtering capabilities and clearer call audio.

The transition to Digital Voice is expected to be a simple and free process for almost all customers, with no home installation work required. However, BT encourages customers who may need additional support or consider themselves vulnerable to inform them. Certain customers, such as those with healthcare pendants, those who solely rely on landline phones, and those without mobile signal, will not be proactively switched initially.

To raise awareness about the switch to digital technology, BT plans to host a series of town hall events and pop-up stands across Northern Ireland. These events aim to provide customers with more information and support during the transition.

By Robert Andreas

