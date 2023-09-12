Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Geruchten rond de volgende consolegolf van Nintendo op Gamescom

ByMamfo Brescia

September 12, 2023
Geruchten rond de volgende consolegolf van Nintendo op Gamescom

Rumors have been swirling about Nintendo’s highly anticipated next console, with Gamescom being a major catalyst for speculation. Numerous media outlets have reported that developers were given an exclusive glimpse of the Nintendo Switch successor at the event last month, fueling anticipation among fans.

Although Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about these rumors, various sources have gradually revealed more information about what potentially took place at Gamescom. Digital Foundry released a video shedding light on the rumors, providing additional details. However, it is important to note that the information discussed is based on secondhand sources and should be taken with caution.

According to reports from Eurogamer and VGC, the T239 Nvidia SoC is believed to be the intended hardware for the new console. This aligns with previous leaks from Nvidia itself. Additionally, it has been suggested that the Breath of the Wild demo was running at 4K/60fps using DLSS technology, showcasing the impressive capabilities of the hardware.

The Matrix demo, which featured advanced ray tracing technology, benefited from Nvidia’s superior hardware compared to AMD. It is speculated that DLSS 3.5, with the exclusion of frame generation, was utilized for the demo. Considering the advancements made by Unreal Engine 5 over the past two years, it is expected that the engine will be more scalable and compatible with the new console.

Both Nvidia and Epic Games have a vested interest in ensuring that Unreal Engine 5 is accessible and adaptable to the Switch 2. Epic Games would not want to limit the potential success of their engine on a platform as popular as the original Switch, while Nvidia aims to showcase their cutting-edge DLSS and ray tracing capabilities.

While the rumors surrounding Nintendo’s next console are exciting, it is important to approach them with skepticism until official confirmation is provided. However, these rumors do offer some exciting glimpses into what the future of Nintendo gaming may hold.

Bronnen:
- Eurogamer
– VGC

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Japan gaat een raketmotor op methaan ontwikkelen voor lancering in 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

De Discover Samsung-uitverkoop: koop het Samsung SmartThings Station voor slechts $ 1!

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De kunst van het opruimen: het overtollige loslaten

September 16, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gebruik van eDNA om de genetische samenstelling van hele populaties te begrijpen

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en kosmonauten komen veilig aan bij het internationale ruimtestation

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties