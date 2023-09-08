Stadsleven

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 6 lost problemen met spelers op

September 8, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has recently received a small but important hotfix to address various issues reported by players. Larian Studios has been commendably transparent about its work on the game since its early access release in 2020, and this transparency has continued even after the full release on PC and PlayStation 5. In the past month alone, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received multiple hotfixes and two major patches aimed at fixing bugs and enhancing the game’s performance and flow.

Hotfix 6, although smaller in comparison to previous updates, addresses specific problems that players have been experiencing. While it does not introduce significant changes, such as adding new dialogue lines, implementing new endings, or fulfilling major fan requests like the ability to modify characters’ appearance after starting the game, it does focus on improving dialogue, controller functionality, and visual artifacts.

This small hotfix reinforces Larian Studios’ commitment to listening to player feedback and continuously working to optimize the gaming experience for all players, regardless of their platform or playstyle. It may not be groundbreaking, but it demonstrates the studio’s dedication to providing the best possible experience for Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

For more information, you can refer to the official patch notes provided by Larian Studios.

