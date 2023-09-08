Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Baldur's Gate 3-regisseur laat de deur open voor DLC-campagne

ByGabriël Botha

September 8, 2023
Baldur's Gate 3-regisseur laat de deur open voor DLC-campagne

In a recent interview on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Swen Vincke, the director of Baldur’s Gate 3, hinted that a downloadable content (DLC) campaign may still be a possibility for the game. While Vincke did not provide specific details, he mentioned that the DLC could take place at different points in the game and offered flexibility in terms of its storyline and gameplay.

Vincke also revealed that Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur’s Gate 3, is currently working on another game alongside their ongoing support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5. With teams located in seven different countries, it’s understandable that DLC may not be their top priority as they focus on preparing the Xbox Series version of their latest release.

Despite acknowledging the challenges involved in raising the game’s level cap, Vincke stated that it is not impossible. In Baldur’s Gate 3, players are currently limited to a maximum level of 12, while the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons allows players to reach level 20. Vincke explained that higher-level adventures require significant development and different types of challenges, but insisted that a level 13 to 20 campaign is within the realm of possibility.

In other news, the PS5 port of Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the highest-rated game on the console, surpassing popular titles such as Elden Ring, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and God of War: Ragnarok.

Bronnen:
– Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel
– PC-gamer

By Gabriël Botha

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Google lanceert Pixel Watch 2 samen met Pixel 8 Series in India

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technologie

Garena Free Fire MAX Wisselcodes in voor vandaag: claim gratis in-game items!

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Technologie

Google lanceert Pixel Watch 2 samen met Pixel 8 Series in India

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties
Technologie

Garena Free Fire MAX Wisselcodes in voor vandaag: claim gratis in-game items!

September 9, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Nieuws

Een revolutie teweegbrengen in het verkoopproces: hoe wereldwijde platforms voor verkoopbevordering bedrijven sterker maken

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Nieuwe ontdekking: superzware Black Hole-snacks op Sun-Like Star

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties