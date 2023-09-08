Stadsleven

Australia to Require Search Engines to Prevent Sharing of AI-Generated Child Sexual Abuse Material

ByRobert Andreas

September 8, 2023
Australia’s internet regulator announced on Friday that search engines such as Google and Bing will be required to take steps to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material created by artificial intelligence (AI). The new code, drafted by industry giants at the request of the government, will mandate that search engines ensure such content does not appear in search results. Additionally, AI functions integrated into search engines must not generate synthetic versions of this material, also known as deepfakes.

E-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant highlighted the rapid growth of generative AI and its ability to outpace regulatory response. Inman Grant expressed concern that the existing code, drafted by Google and Bing, did not adequately address AI-generated content. Consequently, she requested that the search engines revise their code.

This development is a clear example of how the regulatory and legal landscape surrounding internet platforms is being reshaped by the rise of AI-generated content. By requiring search engines to proactively prevent the dissemination of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, Australia aims to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

It is important to note that AI-generated content, particularly deepfakes, presents a growing challenge for society. Deepfakes involve the use of AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate digital content such as images, videos, or audio, often with malicious intent. As this technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, the potential for misuse and harm escalates.

This initiative by Australia’s internet regulator reflects the ongoing efforts globally to address the risks associated with AI-generated content. By working closely with industry leaders and stakeholders, regulatory bodies aim to strike a balance between technological advancements and the protection of individuals.

Definities:
– Artificial Intelligence (AI): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks and learn from their experiences.
– Deepfake: A synthetic media generated using AI algorithms to manipulate or fabricate content, often featuring the likeness of real people but with untrue or misleading elements.

Note: Source not provided, so no specific URLs mentioned.

