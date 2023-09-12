Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Aandelen om in de gaten te houden tijdens Apple's Wonderlust Event

ByRobert Andreas

September 12, 2023
Apple Inc is set to host its highly anticipated event, Wonderlust, which will unveil its next product cycle, including the iPhone 15 and details on the Apple Watch. As the event takes place, several stocks of suppliers and competitors are expected to experience volatility.

Sony Group Corp, a key supplier to Apple, is anticipated to gain significant attention during the event, as Apple showcases the photography capabilities of the new iPhone 15, which relies heavily on Sony’s contribution.

Qualcomm Inc, following the recent deal with Apple to supply the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems for upcoming iPhones, is expected to experience a boost in its stock price.

Skyworks Solutions Inc, an Apple supplier that provides chips for the technology company, is in a precarious position since it heavily relies on revenue from Apple. With Apple’s increased development of in-house chips, Skyworks could face challenges if Apple continues to showcase more self-made chips during its events.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), another key supplier to Apple, might face pressure on its share price during and after the Wonderlust event.

Qorvo Inc, which supplies components for iPhones and Apple Watches, is likely to gain attention as Apple highlights these products during the event.

Broadcom Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, both suppliers to Apple, might see fluctuations in their stock prices as the event progresses, particularly as Samsung is expected to manufacture displays for the new iPhone 15.

Fossil Group Inc could face challenges if the Apple Watch is given attention and well-received pricing or unique features that distinguish Fossil’s products are unveiled during the event.

Overall, these stocks are worth watching as Apple’s Wonderlust event unfolds and new products are unveiled.

