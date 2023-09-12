Stadsleven

Apple gaat de volgende iPhone, iPhone 15 line-up onthullen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Apple is preparing to reveal its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 15, during a highly anticipated event at its Cupertino headquarters. The company hopes that the launch of its flagship product will help boost sales, which have experienced a decline in recent quarters. The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to feature incremental advances in technology, including improvements to the device’s chips, battery, and cameras.

Rumors suggest that the basic iPhone 15 models will come with a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen called the “Dynamic Island,” which will be used for app notifications. Additionally, the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models may include a periscope-style telephoto lens with a 6x optical zoom, enhancing the quality of long-distance photographs. However, this would still fall short of the 10x optical zoom offered by Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Due to the improved camera and other enhancements, analysts predict that the prices of the Pro and Pro Max models may increase by an additional $100 to $200. This price increase will test consumer willingness to pay for premium smartphones amid post-pandemic inflation and economic uncertainties.

One significant change Apple is expected to announce is the adoption of the USB-C cable standard for charging the iPhone 15 and future models. This transition is in response to a mandate by European regulators, who are phasing out the Lightning port cables currently used by Apple. USB-C cables offer faster charging and data transfer speeds, making them a popular choice among users.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is likely to unveil its next generation of smartwatches during the event. The company will also introduce iOS 17, the latest version of its operating system, which will include new features such as real-time transcription of voicemails and improved call management.

Apple’s product unveiling comes at a challenging time for the company, as it faces a mild slump in sales and a decline in stock prices. However, the anticipation surrounding the release of the iPhone 15 lineup gives hope for a resurgence in consumer interest and improved financial performance.

