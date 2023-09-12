Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Apple-aandelen dalen na berichten over beperkingen in China

ByRobert Andreas

September 12, 2023
Apple-aandelen dalen na berichten over beperkingen in China

Apple shares took a significant hit last week following reports that China is imposing restrictions on government employees from using iPhones and other Apple devices for work purposes. These restrictions have sparked concerns among investors, especially considering that China accounts for approximately 20% of Apple’s revenue. The potential damage to Apple’s business ahead of its new iPhone launch event, called “Wonderlust,” scheduled for Tuesday, has led to a decrease in investor confidence.

One analyst, Thiago Kapulskis from Itau BBA, believes that the stock’s current valuation is difficult to understand given the slowdown in growth. Historically, Apple’s stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 19. However, due to increased demand fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the stock is currently trading at 27 times forward P/E. Despite this, the company has reported two consecutive quarters of declining total revenues and net earnings. Kapulskis suggests that these factors make it an opportune time to short the stock, with a predicted 9% fall from current levels.

China’s potential impact on Apple’s revenue is another cause for concern. Although the restrictions currently apply only to public employees, Kapulskis estimates that the overall impact on revenues would be less than 1%. The second scenario, which speculates on negative sentiment and a broader boycott similar to past incidents involving brands like Nike, could potentially result in a 5% revenue loss for Apple.

Despite these worries, Kapulskis is holding off on shorting the stock for the time being. The “Wonderlust” event, during which Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, an updated AirPods model, and an iPad mini 7, could have a significant impact on the stock’s performance. However, Kapulskis suggests that institutional investors have turned negative on Apple’s shares and may limit any potential upside movement for the stock.

Overall, while concerns regarding China and Apple’s current valuation persist, the effects of the “Wonderlust” event and the sentiments of institutional investors will likely influence the stock’s future performance.

Bronnen:
– Itau BBA analyst Thiago Kapulskis
– CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe”
– Bank of America analysts

By Robert Andreas

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Japan gaat een raketmotor op methaan ontwikkelen voor lancering in 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andreas
Technologie

De Discover Samsung-uitverkoop: koop het Samsung SmartThings Station voor slechts $ 1!

September 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De kunst van het opruimen: het overtollige loslaten

September 16, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Je miste

Wetenschap

De ruimtevaartorganisatie van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten richt haar pijlen op de asteroïdengordel

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

De oorsprong van wervelbotten en hun rol bij tumormetastasen

September 17, 2023 Robert Andreas 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Gebruik van eDNA om de genetische samenstelling van hele populaties te begrijpen

September 17, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Wetenschap

NASA-astronaut en kosmonauten komen veilig aan bij het internationale ruimtestation

September 17, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties