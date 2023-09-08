Stadsleven

Onthulling van nieuwe technologieën en de kracht van AI

Technologie

Apple-apparaten kwetsbaar voor zero-click-exploit en leveren spyware

ByMamfo Brescia

September 8, 2023
Apple-apparaten kwetsbaar voor zero-click-exploit en leveren spyware

Summary: Apple has issued an update for its devices after researchers at The Citizen Lab discovered a zero-click vulnerability that was being used to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The exploit, dubbed BLASTPASS, allowed hackers to remotely compromise iPhones running the newest iOS without any user interaction. Users are advised to update their devices immediately to protect themselves. Additionally, Citizen Lab recommends enabling Lockdown Mode for users at higher risk.

Apple has released a crucial update for its devices after a zero-click vulnerability was discovered by researchers at The Citizen Lab. This vulnerability allowed NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to be installed on Apple devices without any interaction required from the user.

The hack involved sending harmful images in PassKit attachments via the attacker’s iMessage account to the victim. Although previous versions of iOS were affected, the exploit chain was successful in compromising the newest iOS version 16.6.

The Pegasus spyware is notorious for its invasive capabilities, which include capturing keystrokes, intercepting communications, tracking the device, and remotely accessing the camera and microphone. This poses a significant risk to individuals, companies, and even governments.

To protect themselves, Apple users are strongly advised to update their devices immediately. By doing so, they can safeguard their devices against this zero-click exploit and minimize the risk of unauthorized access.

Furthermore, The Citizen Lab has recommended that users who are particularly vulnerable due to their activities or affiliations should enable Lockdown Mode. This feature provides an additional layer of protection by limiting the potential attack surface and enhancing device security.

This is not the first time Apple has faced such vulnerabilities. In April 2022, The Citizen Lab discovered evidence of multiple zero-click iMessage exploits being used to compromise Apple devices. Apple’s prompt response to these issues highlights the company’s commitment to ensuring the security of its users.

In conclusion, Apple device users should promptly update their devices to protect against the zero-click exploit used to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. Enabling Lockdown Mode is also recommended for users at higher risk. By taking these precautions, users can help safeguard their privacy and security in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Definities:
– Zero-click vulnerability: A vulnerability that allows an attacker to exploit a device without requiring any interaction from the user.
– Pegasus spyware: A surveillance software developed by NSO Group, known for its extensive capabilities to monitor and control targeted devices.
– Exploit chain: A cyber-attack technique that involves multiple attacks combined to compromise a device.
– Lockdown Mode: A feature that limits the functionality and potential attack surface of a device to enhance security.

Bronnen:
– [Source 1: The Citizen Lab](URL)
– [Source 2: Apple](URL)

By Mamfo Brescia

Verwant bericht

Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Technologie

De openbare bibliotheek van McCracken County biedt gratis computer- en digitale alfabetiseringscursussen voor ouderen

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Je miste

Nieuws

Onderzoek naar de toekomst van edge-beveiliging in LAMEA-telecommunicatie

September 9, 2023 0 reacties
Technologie

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard gaat met pensioen

September 9, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 reacties
Technologie

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​versus Honda Civic Type-R: een spannende U-Drag-race

September 9, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 reacties
Wetenschap

Uit nieuw onderzoek blijkt dat de combinatie van Piroxicam en Levonorgestrel de effectiviteit van noodanticonceptie verhoogt

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 reacties