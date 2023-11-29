Exploring the Satellite Race: Environmental Implications and Regulatory Challenges

Did you know that there are currently only about 8,000 active satellites in orbit? However, recent trends suggest a significant surge in satellite filings, with countries collectively making filings for over one million satellites across more than 300 separate systems of multiple satellites working together, known as constellations. The question arises: what’s behind this satellite race?

One plausible explanation is that satellite operators are hedging their bets and filing for more satellites than they actually intend to launch. By doing so, they may attract investor attention, gain a competitive edge, or even sell portions of the radio spectrum for profit.

If even a fraction of these filed-for satellites are launched, it would create a congested low Earth orbit with over 100,000 additional satellites. This would not only lead to an increase in collisions between satellites, generating dangerous space debris, but also pose risks to reentering satellites potentially affecting the climate and causing harm to people or aircraft. These risks would increase significantly if operators continue to file for satellites at the current rate.

There are also indications that some satellite operators are fiddling with numbers to manipulate the system. For example, a French company, E-Space, filed for constellations totaling over 337,000 satellites. However, the company’s CEO mentioned plans for “at least 30,000 satellites,” while its director of product development referred to “just a few thousand satellites.” This raises questions about the accuracy of these filings.

Additionally, there are cases of satellite operators taking advantage of different administrative rules and fees associated with satellite filings in multiple countries. SpaceX, for instance, has made filings through the United States, Norway, Germany, and now Tonga. Tonga, which has a history of leasing satellite slots to foreign operators for profit, recently became home to SpaceX’s filing for 29,998 satellites in October 2023.

This growing satellite race presents regulatory challenges. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency responsible for coordinating radiofrequency spectrum, is tasked with overseeing coordination between different satellite operators. However, the scale of these megaconstellation filings and the splitting of filings between different states are making it difficult for the ITU to prevent interference between satellites.

Bronnen: The Conversation